How The Pandemic Prompted A Frozen Dumpling Renaissance

Frozen foods have gotten a bad rap for a long time, but the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a reversal of that narrative. A growing number of outlets are speaking up in defense of frozen food, hailing their affordability, accessibility, and, believe it or not, nutritional value. The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics points out that frozen foods not only retain their nutrients, but some even do so better than foods stored at refrigerator or room temperatures.

Nevertheless, frozen foods remained a hard sell for some in this era. But sometimes a change in mindset needs to be forced upon us, and the pandemic did that in a lot of ways. The American frozen food industry, valued at $54 billion in 2019, rocketed to a value of $72.2 billion in 2022, according to the American Frozen Food Institute. To understand what's driven this change, let's do a case study in dumplings.

Chinese-style dumplings like jiaozi, baozi, and the famous soup-filled xiao long bao are the ideal frozen meal. With the tender contents sealed in a dough that simply needs to be protected from freezer burn, they will retain their intended texture almost indefinitely, and they can be steamed straight out of the freezer to achieve restaurant-like results. During the height of the pandemic, numerous Chinese restaurants across the United States were forced to stop service, but by falling back on frozen dumplings, they were able to save themselves.