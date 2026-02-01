Why Anthony Bourdain Rarely Ordered Fish On Mondays

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Among the influential celebrity chefs, Anthony Bourdain left more than an impression on the culinary world. Many people live by the things they've learned from reading his books and watching his travel documentaries. During his career, Anthony Bourdain advised against ordering several dishes from restaurants, and his 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly" held many of these recommendations. For instance, Bourdain said everyone should be "wary of" ordering discount sushi because of the higher risk of getting sick. He also wrote about his rule to never eat restaurant fish on Mondays.

"I never order fish on Monday, unless I'm eating at Le Bernardin — a four-star restaurant where I know they are buying their fish directly from the source. I know how old most seafood is on Monday — about four to five days old!" Bourdain said in the book. He explained the tricky business of restaurant seafood, noting that chefs have to anticipate how much fish they will need when placing orders for Friday morning delivery. The fish that isn't fully prepared and served over the weekend is kept in a refrigerator with other raw proteins, and the refrigerator conditions aren't optimal as the doors are constantly opened and closed to retrieve items. As they try to recoup the money spent on their orders without getting diners sick, seafood vendors are closed on weekends and also trying to unload leftover inventory on Monday before the new catch comes in.

Bourdain's stance on the matter was very strong at the time. A decade later, though, he retracted the stance in the book "Medium Raw."