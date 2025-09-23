The Food Anthony Bourdain Said Everyone Should Always Be 'Wary Of'

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Before Anthony Bourdain became well-known for visiting unique, at times dangerous destinations around the world as part of his several travel shows, he first became widely known to the public through his anecdotes about the dos and don'ts of dining at restaurants in New York City. This was first seen in his 1999 op-ed "Don't Eat Before Reading This" in The New Yorker. The article revealed to us which days of the week Bourdain believed we should be eating out. Eventually, the chef authored the classic book "Kitchen Confidential," which featured even more of his takes on what not to do when at a restaurant.

For Bourdain, the most obvious dish that he felt should be avoided at all costs was none other than cheap sushi, a trend that had begun popping up around the time he was writing the New York Times bestseller. "I saw a sign the other day outside one of those Chinese-Japanese hybrids that are beginning to pop up around town, advertising 'Discount Sushi,'" Bourdain recalled in the book. "I can't imagine a better example of Things To Be Wary Of in the food department than bargain sushi."