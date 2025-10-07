The Popular Type Of Meal Gordon Ramsay Won't Touch (Which Seems A Little Ironic)

Gordon Ramsay has spent several decades as a high-level chef, so you might expect him to be particular about what he eats. However, among the various foods that Ramsay doesn't like, one genre of dishes may stand out as a bit peculiar.

Ramsay has gone on the record about his dislike of the frozen meals. In fact, in a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, the chef highlighted them as a type of food he refuses to eat. As he explained, "It's so easy to prepare a quick meal using fresh produce, such as a simple stir-fry, but people still resort to ready meals that all taste exactly the same." While Ramsay isn't necessarily alone in this sentiment, some folks have pointed out that this strong stance didn't stop him from releasing his own line of frozen meals. At best, the decision seems ironic, but at worst, people see it as a hypocritical move on by the seasoned celebrity chef.