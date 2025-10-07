The Popular Type Of Meal Gordon Ramsay Won't Touch (Which Seems A Little Ironic)
Gordon Ramsay has spent several decades as a high-level chef, so you might expect him to be particular about what he eats. However, among the various foods that Ramsay doesn't like, one genre of dishes may stand out as a bit peculiar.
Ramsay has gone on the record about his dislike of the frozen meals. In fact, in a 2009 interview with Bon Appétit, the chef highlighted them as a type of food he refuses to eat. As he explained, "It's so easy to prepare a quick meal using fresh produce, such as a simple stir-fry, but people still resort to ready meals that all taste exactly the same." While Ramsay isn't necessarily alone in this sentiment, some folks have pointed out that this strong stance didn't stop him from releasing his own line of frozen meals. At best, the decision seems ironic, but at worst, people see it as a hypocritical move on by the seasoned celebrity chef.
Gordon Ramsay's controversial frozen food brand
Gordon Ramsay's anti-frozen meal stance clashes strongly with his recent business endeavor, By Chef Ramsay, his line of ready-made foods that launched in 2023. The chef partnered with Walmart to produce some of his favorite dishes — such as Lemon Caper Chicken and Fish & Chips — in frozen form. The stated goal was accessibility. "I'm elated to bring my favorite dishes into homes across the country," the "Hell's Kitchen" host explained in a statement shared with People. "It thrills me that these dishes are so widely available for anyone to experience, and I hope they inspire the home chef in everyone." But were people thrilled by the items?
Perhaps Ramsay intended his Walmart offerings to be an exception in a long line of frozen meals that are low-quality or bland. However, at least some of the products may have earned the same kind of criticism he doled out years ago. A Reddit user, for example, described the seafood portion of the fish and chips meal as bland and the fries as chalky.