The Worst Hostess Snack Is Too Basic, Boring, And Bland For Our Taste

Sorry, Hostess, but you're basic — at least your cupcakes are. In our ranking of every Hostess snack, its cupcakes came in last place. It does pain us to say this about the original Hostess treat. The cupcake debuted in 1919 (albeit without the white icing squiggle and the cream filling), and it has acquired its fair share of fans in the last 100-plus years. Our reviewer didn't even hate this baked good — she just found it boring.

The chocolate version was the best, but still dull. The cake was tender, but the flavors were off. The orange tasted medicinal, the strawberry was too light, and even the chocolate had an odd aftertaste. Our reviewer tried 14 different Hostess products and rated them based on how much she enjoyed each treat. If you're looking for a better chocolate cupcake, you could give the Little Debbie version a try, as it looks almost exactly the same. That cupcake, while a little less chocolatey, has better icing and received a decent rating in our ranking of Little Debbie snacks.