The Aldi Frozen Meals I'll Never Buy Again

Aldi is my go-to grocery store for so many reasons — not the least of which is that I can save a small fortune on products that are usually just as good as the brand name options they seek to replicate. From deliciously indulgent bakery items to all-star frozen breakfast options and beyond, my home stays well stocked on Aldi private label products. Unfortunately, not everything I have tried at Aldi has turned out to be a hit. In fact, there is one brand of Aldi frozen meals I will never buy again because every variety I have tried so far has been absolutely disgusting. The Fusia "dump and cook" bagged frozen meals are the culprits I'm talking about here.

I have tried a lot of them because I really enjoy Asian-style foods and wanted to like these products, but I just cannot. For example, when I was creating a ranking for pre-made frozen meals at Aldi, two Fusia bagged meal options ranked really low. The Fusia Sweet Teriyaki Chicken Skillet was too salty and the included broccoli was much too soft. For the Fusia Beef and Broccoli, it was also too salty, but maybe more importantly, it was mostly just rice with almost no meat or vegetables to be found. I have also tried the Chicken Lo Mein and Chicken Fried Rice options, walking away in absolute disappointment. Having sampled so many different options and not liking a single one, I can confidently say I won't be giving any more of them a shot.