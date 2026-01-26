Follow Martha Stewart's Rule For The Best Bowl Of Minestrone Soup

Minestrone is often dubbed the "poor man's soup." It was a meal born out of necessity and originally made with whatever leftovers peasants had on hand. To this day, it is still one of the most versatile soups you can make when it comes to ingredients. A modern-day version of this hearty, thick vegetable soup usually contains seasonal veggies, onions, carrots, tomatoes, pasta or rice, and either canned or dried beans. Yet as adaptable as this meal is, that last ingredient — the beans — can make or break your bowl of soup. This is why Martha Stewart says if you are going to use dried beans, you need to follow this one rule: Do not add salt while they are initially cooking and softening up.

In a video demonstration, Stewart explains that adding salt can interfere with how the beans soften, causing them to toughen, and as a result, potentially ruin your favorite minestrone soup recipe. Instead, she cooks them with some fatty, chopped-up prosciutto ends, which adds a savory depth of flavor as they reach whatever consistency you enjoy — al dente or creamy and tender, but just not mushy. Of course, while she doesn't add salt at this stage of her recipe, that doesn't mean the domestic diva doesn't add this seasoning to her minestrone at all.