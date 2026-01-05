Martha Stewart's One-Ingredient Upgrade Makes Minestrone Soup Irresistible

Like many great foods, we have peasants to thank for minestrone soup. In ancient Rome, the poor utilized leftovers in whatever way possible, leading to the creation of one of the world's great soups. There are as many recipes as there are nonne. Every Italian grandma has their own way of using what's in the pantry to make this. And, just like how tomatoes were introduced much later in the soup's life, Martha Stewart adds one ingredient to amp up the flavor: Pesto.

In a recent post on Instagram, Stewart ran through her minestrone method. Once the soup is all cooked and plated, she tops it with a scoop of homemade basil pesto, then the traditional heap of shredded parmesan. The aromatic sauce is a quick and easy way to bring a fragrance and flavor to the soup from all the shredded basil, pine nuts, and parmesan. If you spent the summer making pesto from scratch with basil from your garden and froze it in ice cube trays, use a cube in your bowl of soup to not only enhance the flavor, but cool your soup if it's too hot!