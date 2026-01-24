The Martha Stewart Tip That'll Rescue Your Stained Cutting Board

While Martha Stewart's lemon and salt hack can help remove some stains, it is important to note that lemon juice does not kill germs. To properly care for your cutting board, it is recommended that after you clean your stained board with lemon and salt, wash it with hot, soapy water, and then pat it dry. Then stand it upright so it can air dry. This will help eliminate the possibility of mold growth. Stewart likes to set hers outside and soak up the sun and bleach them a little more.

If the lemon and salt don't lift the stain, Stewart suggests using some sandpaper on the board to rub away the unsightly discolorations. You will need to start with a coarse-grit and end with a finer-grit. It is important to achieve an even surface with each grit. Hold your board at an angle in a light-filled room to ensure that you have. The cookbook author then recommends using some good mineral oil to add moisture and make your cutting board shine.

When should you replace your cutting board? While Stewart never gets rid of hers, that might not be practical for every household. According to the USDA, it is a wise move to be out with the old and in with the new if your board has difficult-to-clean grooves.