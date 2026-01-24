The Martha Stewart Tip That'll Rescue Your Stained Cutting Board
Cutting boards take the brunt of cutting up fruits, veggies, and meats. Some of these foods, like beets, raspberries, and pomegranates, may even leave their mark on the board, creating a colorful stain. The good news is you do not have to throw your cutting board away and get a new one. Martha Stewart shared with the folks at Today that when this essential kitchen tool becomes stained or looks like it has seen better days, she has a trick to revive it that only requires half of a lemon and salt.
Stewart explained that she sprinkles the cutting board with salt, cuts a lemon in half, and scrubs the stained wood with the cut side down. It is important to squeeze the lemon so some of the juice dribbles out onto the board. The domestic diva's technique requires the lemon to be moved in circular motions as if you were scouring with it. The abrasive nature of salt, combined with the acidity of lemon juice, will clean the wood while simultaneously lightening and brightening it. The end result is a surface that is lemony fresh.
You may need sanding paper
While Martha Stewart's lemon and salt hack can help remove some stains, it is important to note that lemon juice does not kill germs. To properly care for your cutting board, it is recommended that after you clean your stained board with lemon and salt, wash it with hot, soapy water, and then pat it dry. Then stand it upright so it can air dry. This will help eliminate the possibility of mold growth. Stewart likes to set hers outside and soak up the sun and bleach them a little more.
If the lemon and salt don't lift the stain, Stewart suggests using some sandpaper on the board to rub away the unsightly discolorations. You will need to start with a coarse-grit and end with a finer-grit. It is important to achieve an even surface with each grit. Hold your board at an angle in a light-filled room to ensure that you have. The cookbook author then recommends using some good mineral oil to add moisture and make your cutting board shine.
When should you replace your cutting board? While Stewart never gets rid of hers, that might not be practical for every household. According to the USDA, it is a wise move to be out with the old and in with the new if your board has difficult-to-clean grooves.