10 Classic Dining Etiquette Rules That Everyone Breaks Now

Ever heard of table manners? Of course you have — but the manners you've heard of may have changed over the years. The concept of table etiquette stretches back over several centuries, first evolving into a formalized system during the 17th and 18th centuries across Europe and the U.K., and gradually making its way across the Western world. Culture started to move away from the comparatively loose table manners that diners had before, and towards a more refined, formal way of behaving when sitting around a table. A lot of those quirks and habits were passed down from generation to generation, with parents teaching children how to hold knives and forks, where to place their napkins, and even how to eat bread.

That being said, we're well into the 21st century at this point, and things are feeling a lot more loose. Sure, a few of the rules have stood the test of time, and some restaurant etiquette is worth knowing, but many others now just seem a little bit staid and stuffy. As a result, table manners have lost their way a little, and there are a host of rules and quirks that most of us now don't pay any attention to, even if we're aware of them.