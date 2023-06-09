11 Things You Might Not Know About Cutlery

Cutlery, flatware, utensils... whatever you call them, the humble fork, knife, and spoon are essential tools in helping us enjoy our food, whether dining at home alone, at work, with friends in a restaurant, or anywhere else. Most of us never stop to think about when cutlery was first used, and why — as it turns out, the history of cutlery is actually pretty interesting.

For example, did you know the knives we use today are very different from those used throughout history? Or that the fork was once considered evil? There's even a good reason why disposable chopsticks exist — and it's probably not the one you'd expect.

With so many fascinating things to learn about cutlery, it's time to dig deep into the history, culture, and superstitions surrounding these everyday implements. From the fork, knife, and spoon to the importance of how you set out your flatware once you've finished your meal, read on for 11 things you might not know about cutlery.