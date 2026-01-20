What It's Like To Compete On Chopped, According To A Former Contestant

Auditioning for any television show is an intense experience, but doing so for a culinary competition is something next level. Prospective contestants are often put through an elaborate vetting process that takes into account not just their cooking abilities, but a host of other factors you might not even consider as being important. While some chefs get selected based on an application process, Tatiana Rosana was among the lucky ones, hand-selected by casting agents based on her presence on social media.

"They initially sent me a request on Instagram ... asking me if I'd be interested in competing on Chopped," Rosana explains. "I said yes, and then the interview process really started." Among the key factors that were considered when conducting interviews with casting directors were culinary background, unique specialties, and, perhaps most importantly, personality. "They knew via my Instagram that I had what it takes on the culinary side," notes Rosana. "I think they just wanted to make sure that I had what it took on the personality side."

These interviews were recorded and submitted to Food Network producers, who took a couple of months to review them before deciding on the candidates that would make the final cut. Once this process was completed, Rosana received an email offering for her to come to New York to compete, and the rest, as they say, was history.