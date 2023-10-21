What Is A Cuban Coffee And What Does It Taste Like?

When you think of a cup of coffee, you most likely think of waking up in the morning, turning on the coffee maker, and brewing up a nice cup of joe to start your day. But coffee isn't so one-dimensional; there are many different ways of drinking it around the world that give this beverage all kinds of flavors and purposes. A Cuban coffee, for example, is perhaps best enjoyed after lunch or dinner rather than in the morning.

A Cuban coffee, often referred to as a café Cubano or a cafécito in its most straightforward form, is much sweeter than traditional coffee, making it the perfect way to end a meal. It's not so easily found in the United States (though Miamians know it well), but if you happen to dine at a Cuban restaurant, it's a can't-miss postprandial treat.

There are a few elements that set this type of coffee apart from the rest; it's made with espresso, for one thing, but it's also enhanced with a good amount of sugar while it's brewed. The sweet stuff is incorporated using a special method that lends the drink the smoothness of dalgona coffee, but hot and far more intensely coffee-flavored.