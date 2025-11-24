5 Cooking Shows Like Chopped

One of the most popular of its genre, "Top Chef" has the creative challenges of "Chopped" with a lot of moments in between for the chefs' personalities to shine. Each episode only has two cooking trials: Quickfire and elimination. The Quickfires are short, high-pressure cooking segments that feature restrictions or curveball ingredients comparable to "Chopped." The elimination round is often team-based and has a larger theme and more time. At the end of an episode, one chef is told to pack their knives and go home.

Instead of fresh faces every episode, we get to be with these contestants throughout the whole season. Whether they're learning about the food scene and history of the city the season is based in, shopping at a local market (or, more often, Whole Foods), or just hanging around the house, we get to know the chefs as people. Some will have an arc through the season where they grow as a cook, many times learning to embrace where they come from.

The cooking ability of the competitors on "Top Chef" is high, and the show has launched many cooks into stardom. Chefs such as Kwame Onwuachi, Gregory Gourdet, and Stephanie Izard have all won prestigious James Beard awards and opened up well-regarded restaurants.