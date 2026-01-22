Jersey Mike's Fans Miss This Decadent Dessert (But You Can Order It Elsewhere)

A few years ago, it appears that Jersey Mike's made a change. No, it didn't lower the sodium in its Italian sub — that sandwich still has an unhealthy amount of the flavor enhancer. In a post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Jersey Mike's used to sell the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever had ... what happened?" They passionately explained how much they thought about the dessert, calling it a "decadent cookie studded with heavenly chocolate chunks in every bite." They used to go to Jersey Mike's just for the treat and "get a sandwich on the side," but they claim the cookies are now "pathetic."

Other posters confirmed the loss, with one person writing, "I was told they custom made the new cookies for Jersey Mike's so we don't have to spend the extra time baking 2 different pans of cookies." Many lamented the change of the glorious treat until a hero emerged with hope for those desperately searching for the cookie. "They are David's cookies if you still want to get them," a commenter casually mentioned. The dough is available on the Food Service Direct website as "David's Cookies Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough" to mend the hearts of all those who have felt the loss of Jersey Mike's popular dessert.