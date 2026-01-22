Jersey Mike's Fans Miss This Decadent Dessert (But You Can Order It Elsewhere)
A few years ago, it appears that Jersey Mike's made a change. No, it didn't lower the sodium in its Italian sub — that sandwich still has an unhealthy amount of the flavor enhancer. In a post on Reddit, one user wrote, "Jersey Mike's used to sell the best chocolate chip cookies I've ever had ... what happened?" They passionately explained how much they thought about the dessert, calling it a "decadent cookie studded with heavenly chocolate chunks in every bite." They used to go to Jersey Mike's just for the treat and "get a sandwich on the side," but they claim the cookies are now "pathetic."
Other posters confirmed the loss, with one person writing, "I was told they custom made the new cookies for Jersey Mike's so we don't have to spend the extra time baking 2 different pans of cookies." Many lamented the change of the glorious treat until a hero emerged with hope for those desperately searching for the cookie. "They are David's cookies if you still want to get them," a commenter casually mentioned. The dough is available on the Food Service Direct website as "David's Cookies Triple Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough" to mend the hearts of all those who have felt the loss of Jersey Mike's popular dessert.
Where else to get a decadent chocolate chip cookie
If you're missing the original version of Jersey Mike's cookies but don't want to commit to a food service-sized case of 45 servings of cookie dough, there are other options. On the Reddit post lamenting the change to the dessert, one commenter suggested another fast food chain: "Go to Chick fillet [sic]. Best chocolate chip cookie." Additionally, if you happen to still have a Boston Market near you, its triple chocolate chip cookie is one of the few things we can recommend at the failing chain.
You can also do your best to approximate the long-gone version once sold by Jersey Mike's. Using a good chocolate chip cookie recipe as your base, simply add more chocolate. The David's Cookies version uses Hershey's milk chocolate kisses, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and milk chocolate chunks. Mix those into your cookie dough, or play around with other chocolate options. Experiment and repeat until you've found the perfect amount of cocoa for you.
If you aren't the baking type, you can also attempt the oh-so-arduous task of tasting cookies from local bakeries until you find one that matches (or even exceeds) your memories of the Jersey Mike's variety. Use our guide to the best cookies in every state as your starting point and work your way out from there.