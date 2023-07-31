14 Mistakes You Might Be Making With Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

You might think that making this treat is as simple as picking up a case of berries and some chocolate chips. There is more to it when you want to make quality chocolate-covered strawberries, though. It's crucial to be picky concerning the flavor and appearance of the fruit. In terms of looks, don't pick strawberries that lack color because when you dip them in the chocolate, all you see is the white top, which doesn't look as appetizing as a vibrant red color. Aside from the appearance, the flavor is even more critical.

Of course, you can't taste-test the fruit before you buy them, but a good rule of thumb is that you should choose smaller strawberries over larger ones. The reason behind this is that the fruit size directly impacts the flavor of the dessert since the larger ones are less juicy. They also taste more bland, which makes for a subpar dessert. Furthermore, if possible, avoid using strawberries with little leaves on top because it cramps your hand when you have to hold the little leaves. Instead, you can purchase long-stemmed strawberries, which makes it easier to dip them.