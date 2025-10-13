Anthony Bourdain's Favorite Burger In New York City Is From A Cozy Tavern

Although he traveled all over the world, Anthony Bourdain was a lifelong New Yorker. He was born in the city and spent formative years working at Brasserie Les Halles, a French cafe on Park Avenue. The city's eponymous magazine, The New Yorker, published the essay that vaulted him into stardom as he was slinging steak frites. He knew NYC well, so when he said the French cafe, Minetta Tavern, had the best hamburger in the city in his New York episode of "The Layover," it meant something. The setting is both cozy and electric. Tables are close together in the dark wood room. Lively conversation from nearby parties fills the air. In the episode, Bourdain shares a table with a group who argue with him over sushi in New York versus Los Angeles. It's a scene.

It's all about the meat and the restaurant. The episode is from 2011, when master butcher Pat LaFrieda was behind many of the great burgers in New York City. Shake Shack was still small and had been using his meat blend for some time. When the butcher created a high-end burger blend he called Black Label, the team behind Minetta Tavern bought it. The mixture uses high-end beef, making it more difficult to cook consistently. Luckily, the chefs at Minetta were skilled enough to turn the burger into an instant classic.