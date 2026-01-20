Martha Stewart Recommends This Double Knife Trick To Chop Prep Time In Half

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Some culinary hacks are better than others, and if you are looking for ways to speed up chopping and cutting ingredients for meals, you are going to love this one. Martha Stewart has some of the best tips to declutter the kitchen that are worth a try, but if you haven't tried her knife trick that she uses to cut her chop time in half, you might want to give it a whirl. In a TikTok video, the domestic diva demonstrates how two knives are better than one. Stewart grabs two blades and proceeds to chop up a pile of herbs and a mound of baby pickles and capers, making two chops with one movement using these essential kitchen tools.

How does she do it? First, it is important to choose the right knives. Stewart goes for two chef knives that are the same size. She holds the handles of both with one hand, so they are congruent, blades down. Her other hand is positioned at the opposite end, holding the top of the knife tip firmly to add a little force and stability. Stewart exercises care not to let her fingers fall victim to the blade, and if you try this, please do the same.