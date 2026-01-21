This Aldi Frozen Fish Is Luxurious And Wildly Cheap

As a giant of the discount grocery industry, Aldi can be a great shopping option for high-quality (if not necessarily name-brand) products at reliably low prices. But this extends far beyond European-style wafer varieties. Aldi can also be a terrific spot for frozen fish, even high-end delicacies that cost many times more at a restaurant.

Aldi carries frozen ahi tuna steaks under its Specially Selected store brand. Each 12-ounce package contains two individually vacuum-sealed, flash-frozen tuna fillets. According to the label, the fish is imported, but it's processed in the U.S. And for a premium ingredient like this, a unit price of $5.35 (about $7.13 per pound) is difficult to beat.

Walmart is also well known for low prices, but its 1-pound bag of frozen ahi tuna steaks is $7.26, which would be $5.40 for a 12-ounce package more comparable to Aldi's. Other affordable supermarkets have an even bigger pricing gap: A 12-ounce bag of ahi tuna from Food Lion runs $6.99 — almost as much as the full pound from Walmart, and nearly $2 more than Aldi. One satisfied Aldi customer told Reddit, "The frozen ahi is amazing. It was the best kept secret." A former deep sea fisher added that, even compared to a fresh catch, the store's ahi does not disappoint.