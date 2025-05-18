Is Frozen Fish Sushi-Grade?

Any recipe that has raw fish as its primary ingredient can be intimidating. You may have to go in search of sushi-grade fish, and then you might wonder if it's okay to use frozen. This can all have you scratching your head as to what exactly "sushi grade" even means. Technically, the term doesn't mean much, except that the fish is generally considered safe to eat raw.

The USDA doesn't regulate the term "sushi grade," so there are no official rules for putting that label on a pack of raw fish. It's more of a marketing phrase used by fishmongers. The term has gained traction with the increasing popularity of traditional Japanese cuisine, but what it essentially signals is that the fish has been handled properly from the moment it was caught to the time you purchased it.

If you're wondering whether your frozen fish can be considered sushi grade, flip the question to grasp it better: Does sushi-grade fish need to be frozen? The short answer is yes, in most cases. Freezing fish not only helps preserve its flavor and nutrients but also kills potential parasites when it's frozen to -31 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 hours. So maintaining a cold chain is sacrosanct for the fish to be sushi grade. The FDA has specific guidelines for freezing fish meant for raw consumption, making it almost mandatory. But this doesn't mean all frozen fish is sushi grade.