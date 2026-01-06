Martha Stewart Urges You To Replace These Kitchen Items Weekly

The kitchen is a focal point for many households. It's where all of the great meals and the great messes can be made. But to keep things orderly, you may want to try some of Martha Stewart's go-to kitchen organization tricks, like storing things where you need them, including your kitchen towels. These ubiquitous, rectangle-shaped pieces of cloth are among the essential kitchen tools every household needs. But Martha Stewart says if you aren't changing them out weekly, you may want to start.

Kitchen towels can be used for everything from wiping down countertops to drying pots and pans to covering food to drying hands. In a 2009 column for the Philadelphia Inquirer, Stewart shared, "Change dishcloths at least once a week, and replace sponges approximately every two weeks or as soon as they begin to fall apart." The domestic diva went on to explain that these items are "equal-opportunity" breeding grounds for germs and bacteria — the very things you are trying to eliminate or shield food from when you use them.