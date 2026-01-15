9 Cookie Shop Chains Across America, Ranked Worst To Best

Gone are the days of buying pre-made dough from the grocery store; customers today love buying fresh, gourmet cookies from curated stores. Across the country, the success of cookie shops has exploded in the past several years, with local chains turning into nationwide franchises in a matter of years. Much of this success can be attributed to social media, with apps like TikTok promoting these cookie chains to millions of users online.

One chain that has attracted particular success is Crumbl Cookies, a company that started as a small business in Logan, Utah, and exploded to become a national success with over 1,000 locations open today. But Crumbl Cookies isn't the only company that has gained national attention; several other chains have seen a boost in visibility in recent years. However, not all of these cookie chains are producing the same level of quality cookies.

To help cookie fans spend their money on only the best products on the market, I ranked nine of the most popular cookie shop chains in the United States today. Based on factors such as taste, quality, price, and creativity, and the store's atmosphere, here is my ranking of these nine cookie shops, from worst to best overall.