Levain Bakery's New Cookie Club Will Send Cookies To Your Door Every Month

Chocolate chip, peanut butter, sugar ... it's hard to find a bad cookie. But there are some standouts when it comes to the best of the best. Levain Bakery has long been heralded as a leader in the cookie game, from the classic chocolate chip walnut cookie that started it all to the more recent additions to the menu. Now, the famous bakery is bringing cookies into fans' homes with a monthly cookie club.

The bakery announced its plans to pursue a cookie club delivery model that will deliver cookies right to customers' doors each month. The club, which launches June 5, will offer a box of eight pre-selected cookies, as well as a 10% discount coupon. To sweeten the deal, some boxes will include new cookies, allowing club members to get a sneak peek of what sweet flavors are coming up a month before the public can have them.