The Trader Joe's Copycat Shoppers Say Is Better Than The Original (And It's Cheaper)

Prebiotic sodas are big business in the 21st century. After a round of funding in early 2025, Olipop, one of the most popular prebiotic soda brands, was valued at nearly $2 billion. Consumers enjoy the flavor of prebiotic sodas but also the nutritional benefit of a healthy dose of fiber that breaks down in the intestines instead of the stomach, nourishing helpful gut bacteria.

Given the broad popularity of prebiotic sodas, it's little wonder that Trader Joe's, known for releasing its own versions of popular products, also has an in-house prebiotic soda, as shared by customers on Reddit and TikTok. It currently only comes in Cherry Cola or Strawberry Vanilla, a shadow of Olipop's impressive flavor variety, but the colorful can design is clearly reminiscent of the big brand, as well as competitors like Poppi.

Most importantly, people seem to enjoy the taste. Customers who tried both brands' takes on these two flavors found Trader Joe's Cherry Cola to be more cherry-forward than Olipop's version. But the Strawberry Vanilla soda was a strong favorite, with a pleasant fruity smell and a flavor that some described as a creamy strawberry Fanta. "TJs still has the stevia taste," one customer wrote on Reddit, "but it is more mild and the drink itself tastes more natural [than Olipop], like the strawberry TASTES like strawberry juice." Each Trader Joe's can has less fiber than Olipop — 5 grams versus 9 — but they're also only $1.99 each, significantly less than even the cheapest Olipop retailers (Walmart, for example, sells name-brand cans for $2.50 apiece).