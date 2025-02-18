Coke Is Officially Coming After Olipop With This New Line Of Sodas
Prebiotic fiber is a feature of many foods that promote gut health like quinoa and sauerkraut, and its addition to sodas has become a popular with consumers nationwide. With demand making itself clear, The Coca-Cola Company is stepping into the fray with an entry of its own. In an email to Daily Meal, it revealed the imminent debut of Simply Pop, the company's first-ever prebiotic soda.
Simply Pop's flavor lineup of Strawberry, Pineapple Mango, Fruit Punch, Lime, and Citrus Punch are made with 20 to 30% real fruit juice and no added sugars, plus Zinc and Vitamin C to promote immune function. Each can also has 6 grams of prebiotic fiber to stimulate the growth of healthy gut bacteria and boost your digestive process. With a cost of $2.49 per slim 12-ounce. can, Simply Pop will debut in select retail markets and online nationally via Amazon Fresh in late February 2025.
What are prebiotics and why are they in sodas?
Prebiotic sodas are already a hot market. OLIPOP is one of the best craft sodas around, prebiotic or otherwise, and "Shark Tank" favorite Poppi can also be found in many major stores, including Costco. The imminent debut of Simply Pop is not only a challenge to these established brands, but a sign of the strong, consistent appeal of prebiotic sodas.
Not to be confused with probiotics, prebiotics are foods that are typically high in fiber, which helps feed and balance the microorganisms in our digestive systems. On the other hand, probiotics, contain live microorganisms meant to bolster the ones naturally inside us. Prebiotics are found in many foods, including whole grains, bananas, soybeans, and onions.
Prebiotic sodas can help you incorporate some of the healthier aspects of other foods in a package that is more traditionally associated with guilty pleasures. But unlike regular sodas, Simply Pop contains no added sugars to complete its light, fresh balance of fruit flavors.