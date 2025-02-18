Coke Is Officially Coming After Olipop With This New Line Of Sodas

Prebiotic sodas are already a hot market. OLIPOP is one of the best craft sodas around, prebiotic or otherwise, and "Shark Tank" favorite Poppi can also be found in many major stores, including Costco. The imminent debut of Simply Pop is not only a challenge to these established brands, but a sign of the strong, consistent appeal of prebiotic sodas.

Not to be confused with probiotics, prebiotics are foods that are typically high in fiber, which helps feed and balance the microorganisms in our digestive systems. On the other hand, probiotics, contain live microorganisms meant to bolster the ones naturally inside us. Prebiotics are found in many foods, including whole grains, bananas, soybeans, and onions.

Prebiotic sodas can help you incorporate some of the healthier aspects of other foods in a package that is more traditionally associated with guilty pleasures. But unlike regular sodas, Simply Pop contains no added sugars to complete its light, fresh balance of fruit flavors.