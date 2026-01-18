Where To 'Go Gourmet And Not Go Broke' In Italy, According To Rick Steves

One of Rick Steves' favorite aspects of a small eatery like an enoteca is how prevalent the chef is. "For more of an indulgence, I like to put myself in the hands of the chef," he writes. He'll often ask them what dishes they're excited about or even just set a price limit and ask the chef to just start bringing dishes out.

This connection to the chef and quality ingredients that's so common in Italy can be found back home in the U.S., if you know where to look. The Japanese dining tradition of omakase translates to "I leave the details up to you" and can be found across the U.S.. You sit at the counter with the chef serving you small plates, often sushi, and explaining each dish. A new trend of pizza omakase can be found at places like Pizzeria Sei in Los Angeles or Monk in Kyoto. There you can sit back, relax, and eat what the pizzaiolo is excited about that day. Smaller restaurants like Vinh Loi Tofu in Reseda, near Los Angeles, have chefs who are excited to just feed you what they think you'll like. Unlike large chain restaurants, small mom-and-pop type places like the ones Steves frequents in Italy often have deeper connections with the diners and surrounding communities. Take a look around your community, and hopefully you'll find one where you can enjoy your own Rick Steves Italian experience without the expensive plane flight!