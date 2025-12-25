The Best Meal Of Rick Steves' Life Was An Italian Spread

In 2015, Rick Steves stayed at an Italian agriturismo — a working farm that doubles as travel accommodation — in the countryside of Tuscany. The B&B was owned by the Gori family, who had been at the estate since the 1400s. 10 years later, the travel guide who has enjoyed amazing meals in much of the world said that the dinner he had there was the best meal of his entire life.

What made the meal so special to him was more than the food. The dishes were simple, but they were a part of what the Italians call a "zero kilometer meal." Everything from the meat to the limoncello was raised, grown, or produced on the farm. The food, like the family, was deeply rooted in place. This was an experience you could only have right then and there, with those people.

"There were three generations at the table and six generations in the paintings around us," Steves told Travel and Leisure. "The food was simple, rustic, but it was all a good marriage. The meat and the cheese fit the wine, and it was just delightful." Steves felt what it was like to be a part of the family experience, with everyone coming together to share one long meal. "The conviviality, the community, the discussion, the togetherness," he said — that's what made it.