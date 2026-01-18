Brewed Coffee Vs Nitro Cold Brew: Which Starbucks Drink Has More Caffeine?

Whether you're watching your caffeine intake to keep it under a certain limit, or you need the most you can get due to a bad night's sleep, it's helpful to know how much caffeine is in the drinks at Starbucks. If you're looking to start your day with a black coffee drink, you're probably choosing between a hot brewed coffee and a nitro cold brew. If you really need to wake up that morning, get the brewed coffee as it has the most caffeine out of the two options.

A 16-ounce brewed coffee at Starbucks will have approximately 315 mg to 390 mg of caffeine. It's hard to know just how much caffeine will be in a cup of coffee. Most of your options at Starbucks are blends, so the season will affect the varieties of beans used, causing the levels to differ. And, while darker roasts will have less caffeine than lighter roasts by volume, measuring by weight evens it out, so there is little difference in which roast level you pick.

16 ounces of nitro cold brew, however, has around 280 mg of caffeine. The nitro has more than a regular cold brew, which clocks in at 205 mg. The extra 75 mg comes from the nitro cold brew being served without ice. Perhaps because of this, you can only purchase a nitro cold brew in 12 or 16-ounce sizes.