Taco Bell At Home Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Kit Vs The Restaurant Version: Which Is Better?

Taco Bell's endless menu offerings are usually best made and enjoyed at an actual Taco Bell. That hasn't stopped the chain from supplying its customers with the crunchy tools to recreate the same tasty magic in the comfort of their own homes. Since as far back as the 1990s, Taco Bell has sold branded items such as taco shells, sauces, seasoning packets, and even kits so that eaters don't always have to "run for the border."

Since partnering with Kraft Heinz, the two companies have stepped up efforts to supply Taco Bell at-home kits that will save fans the trouble of trying to do it all on their own. In a press release, Danielle Coopersmith, associate director of marketing for Taco Bell at Home, said, "Our innovation strategy focuses on creating new products inspired by beloved Taco Bell classics that encourage fans to customize their at-home creations and take them to new heights" (via Business Wire). A new release Taco Bell hopes will elevate home cooking is the Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Kit.

The Crunchwrap Supreme Cravings Kit comes with a basic set of ingredients, but a lot is left to the home chef to fill in the blanks and wrap it up for themselves. The question is — is it worth the time and effort, or are we all just better off leaving it to Taco Bell? Here is my chew and review with that answer.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.