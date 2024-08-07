The Best Way To Add Cottage Cheese To Any Sauce

There's a lot that's said about all the incredible superfoods that you're often told to add to your meals, especially during the summer. We hear a lot about foods like blueberries, salmon, spinach, and mushrooms, but what about cottage cheese? It might make the superfood list less frequently, but that doesn't mean that it doesn't deserve a place there. It's full of nutrients — like vitamin B12, selenium, and riboflavin — and it's also high in protein. It's been linked to muscle gain, improving bone health, protecting against the development of insulin resistance, and helping you feel fuller for longer. That's great for a breakfast that has to see you all the way through to lunchtime, but what about other meals?

Fortunately, there are a number of ways to use cottage cheese that the whole family will love, including adding it to some of your favorite sauces. Cottage cheese can be a tough sell, so if you and your family don't like the texture but want to add it to your meal plan for all of the amazing benefits it offers, hiding it in sauce is a great way to do exactly that.

Not only does adding cottage cheese to your favorite sauce give your meal a boost of protein and nutritional benefits, it also makes it extra creamy. Because it has a mild, almost neutral flavor, it's not going to change the taste, but it will add a delicious texture — as long as you remember to blend it first.