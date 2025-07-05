This Kitchen Organization Tool Also Works Wonders In The Fridge
Keeping your kitchen organized can help you prep and cook more efficiently. When everything has a place and is doing its job, it reduces mental stress and makes cooking a little easier. If you have a lazy Susan (you know, the round tray on a turntable that spins) that isn't earning its keep, we have a way for you to put it to work. A lazy Susan can help you organize your kitchen fridge in more ways than one.
If you've ever had to go on a scavenger hunt for last night's baked mac and cheese or that bit of tuna casserole you were hoping to have for lunch, a lazy Susan placed strategically on a shelf labeled "leftovers" will ensure they are always accessible with a quick whirl. This simple hack cuts down on food waste, stops you from buying duplicate bottles of soy sauce or mustard, makes it easier to clean up spills, and saves you a few dollars in the process. A lazy Susan is great for grouping containers of yogurt, condiments, cans and bottles of beverages as well as ingredients for your next dinner.
Choose the right one
However, while a lazy Susan is a great way to organize the fridge, it's important to pick the right one. You want to keep in mind the amount of shelf space it will be occupying as well as what you are trying to organize. The good news is there are plenty of options. Something like the iDesign Fridge/Freeze Binz Turntable with raised sides is perfect if you have bottles or jars that are frequently knocked over. Made of clear plastic, it is also easy to identify what is being stored in it.
If you prefer one that is rectangular instead of round, consider the LAMU lazy Susan turntable. Whatever type of lazy Susan you choose to use, make certain you measure your fridge's shelves to ensure your choice will fit. Once you start using this kitchen tool to organize your fridge, avoid overcrowding. After all, if you have too many jars of jam or olives on your lazy Susan and can't find what you are looking for, it defeats the purpose.