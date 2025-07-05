This Kitchen Organization Tool Also Works Wonders In The Fridge

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your kitchen organized can help you prep and cook more efficiently. When everything has a place and is doing its job, it reduces mental stress and makes cooking a little easier. If you have a lazy Susan (you know, the round tray on a turntable that spins) that isn't earning its keep, we have a way for you to put it to work. A lazy Susan can help you organize your kitchen fridge in more ways than one.

If you've ever had to go on a scavenger hunt for last night's baked mac and cheese or that bit of tuna casserole you were hoping to have for lunch, a lazy Susan placed strategically on a shelf labeled "leftovers" will ensure they are always accessible with a quick whirl. This simple hack cuts down on food waste, stops you from buying duplicate bottles of soy sauce or mustard, makes it easier to clean up spills, and saves you a few dollars in the process. A lazy Susan is great for grouping containers of yogurt, condiments, cans and bottles of beverages as well as ingredients for your next dinner.