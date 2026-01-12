Sam's Club Members Agree: These 8 Member's Mark Items Aren't What They Used To Be

Few comfort foods do the job as well as a freshly baked pizza oozing cheese, especially if it costs less than $9. Sam's Club Hot Baked Café ticks all these boxes, delivering 16 inches of happiness. Or rather, it used to — but not anymore, according to an increasing number of customers who are showing their frustration with the former Member's Mark favorite. Accusations are rife on the Sam's Club website, where recent 1-star reviews come with a solid sprinkle of disappointment. The problem? This customer does not beat around the bush: "We typically love Sam's pizza, but these pizzas were not what we are used to."

TikTok reviews are just as harsh, with a whole bunch of customers clamoring for the discount chain to bring back the old recipe. When folks point out that the sauce tastes nasty and the crust is too thin, you know you've got to do something fast. And some of the complaints get very specific, with reviewers claiming slices used to be bigger, and that they're now paying 20% more for 10% less pizza. This Redditor delivers the final nail in the coffin: "It's way too soft and has barely any sauce. It's just not nearly as good as it looks." The debate continues on Facebook, where other customers point out that these pizzas are handmade, so the end result may depend on the employee who happens to be preparing the crust. Can it be that some of them simply need to brush up on their pizza crust technique?