7 Sam's Club Foods That Taste Like They're Homemade, According To Customers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Sam's Club has quickly become one of the go-to destinations for prepared meals that deliver on both taste and value, with membership perks including curbside pickup. Other perks include the store's wide selection of prepackaged options, which helps save shoppers hours on chopping, cooking, and cleaning dishes. According to customer reviews across the internet, members are impressed by how surprisingly fresh, flavorful, and homemade these prepared dishes really are.
What sets these picks apart is the generous portions, vibrant seasonings, and reasonable price tags. Shoppers love that they can feed a family or large crowd without sacrificing hours roaming the aisles for ingredients and cooking in the kitchen, and many Sam's Club food finds beat Costco and other competitors on price. All of this keeps fans coming back. If you're looking to save yourself a little time and money, these member-approved prepared dishes from Sam's Club hit the sweet spot between convenience and homemade comfort, and you might even be able to pass them off as your own creations.
1. Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad
One of the most popular prepared meals from Sam's Club is its Member's Mark Mediterranean Kale Pasta Salad. This fresh meal is great value, serving 6-8 people for only $8.72. As one fan on Reddit puts it, "It's so cheap you barely save money making it yourself." But aside from the value, shoppers celebrate just how tasty the salad is, saying that it will surely win you over, even if you're not a fan of kale.
The pasta salad features a combination of fresh ingredients, including cooked pasta, kale, crumbled feta and shredded Parmesan, and sun-dried tomatoes, all topped with a basil garlic oil blend. Some shoppers have shared that the salad was inspiration enough for some people to drive right over to Sam's after trying it, to sign up for a membership. It's definitely worth picking up on your next trip to the warehouse. To complete the meal, grab the rotisserie chicken and shred it into the salad for some added protein!
2. Chicken Pot Pie
While some may argue that nothing compares to a pot pie cooked at home with love, the Member's Mark Chicken Pot Pie has won over the hearts (and stomachs) of many members. Making a grocery store pot pie that maintains that signature flaky crust and creamy, flavorful interior with ample stuffing is no easy feat, but customers online agree that Sam's Club stands out as one of the best store-bought chicken pot pies on the market.
One customer on Reddit gave this pie a glowing review, saying, "The crust was buttery and we couldn't stop eating it. There was so much chicken!" They went on to say that it's better than Costco's version, with its diced carrots and flaky, flavorful crust. Even shoppers who are wary of store-bought pot pies are impressed by the crust-to-filling ratio here. All you have to do to prepare this meal is pop it in the oven for an hour to an hour and a half and serve it to your guests, who will probably think you prepared the entire thing yourself.
3. Cheese Manicotti
If you're not a true Italian food fanatic, you might not know that manicotti is a baked pasta dish stuffed with cheese (often ricotta) and topped with red sauce and mozzarella. It's an Italian recipe that will never go out of style, but stuffing manicotti with cheese yourself can be a real pain. The Member's Mark Cheese Manicotti can easily satisfy that pasta craving. In fact, if you baked this at home and transferred it from the disposable aluminum tin to one of your own serving dishes, your family or guests would likely not know that it wasn't homemade.
The standout of this dish is the ricotta filling, which one reviewer on Instagram describes as "milky, creamy, and rich" and perfectly blended with seasonings, parsley, and Romano cheese. And Sam's Club doesn't skimp on the filling either. The reviewer goes on to say, "The filling was fantastically cheesy, oozing out after being cooked," which is what we all hope for in an Italian dish. Another review explained that the filling and flavors were consistent throughout, making every bite enjoyable. This manicotti makes for a satisfying and consistent meal that's sure to please the entire family.
4. Chicken Taco Kit
As far as quick and easy lunches go, the Member's Mark Chicken Taco Kit from Sam's Club is tough to beat. For $16.44, it comes with the fixings to make 12 tacos. This simple kit is described by one YouTube reviewer as a "solid home run" that tastes amazing and is an easy crowd pleaser for the entire family. The dish comes with seasoned chicken, shredded cheese, coleslaw, limes, tortillas, red salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
When put head-to-head with Costco's almost identical kit, customers say that Sam's Club's chicken is more flavorful and edges out the competition. A detailed customer review on the Sam's Club website says, "The chicken is always tender, perfectly cooked, and well-seasoned with a mild smoky flavor. The real standout, however, is the lime crema sauce; it's vibrant, fresh and elevates the entire kit." The taco kit is a fun and simple dish to make a meal quick and customizable for the whole family, and if you do want to spice it up, there are several simple ways you can upgrade your tacos right at home.
5. Cranberry Crunch Salad
According to customers online, the Member's Mark Cranberry Crunch Salad is a summertime staple in many households. This vibrant, fresh kit comes with a spinach base, feta cheese crumbles, strawberries and blueberries, walnuts, and granola. It is accompanied by an organic honey poppyseed dressing that perfectly rounds out the dish. Fans celebrate this repackaged salad for its flavor profile that boasts sweetness from the berries, tang from the dressing, and a perfect crunch from the nuts and granola. The dressing is such a standout that some customers are on the hunt to find it sold individually as well.
Reviewers have also compared this item with other similar style salads, such as the one from Chick-fil-A, saying that the Sam's Club berry granola salad is tastier and much better value. The salad costs $7.16 per pound and comes with enough servings to feed several people. For the price point, it's certainly worth adding to the cart for a quick and healthy addition to a meal.
6. Hatch Chile and Chicken Enchiladas
Sam's Club tends to offer variety in its prepared meals, and one such example is the enchiladas. Not only do they carry traditional red sauce chicken enchiladas, but the store also offers Member's Mark Hatch Chile and Chicken Enchiladas. While the traditional enchiladas are given lukewarm reviews online, the Hatch chili version gets a lot of praise. One review on the Sam's Club website says, "These are meal sized and sometimes with leftovers, best I've had since leaving my childhood home!" As well as being nostalgia-inducing, the reviewer also writes that these are without equal among store-bought enchiladas.
These enchiladas truly do get glowing recommendations. Another reviewer says they'd feel confident serving this meal to company, rating it a solid nine out of ten. Fans celebrate the rotisserie chicken used inside the tortillas, which is abundant and juicy, as well as the chilis, giving some slight heat without being overwhelming.
7. Macaroni and Cheese
We'd all like to be able to make the perfect Mac and cheese at home, but that's a tall order. Mac and cheese is almost a guaranteed crowd pleaser for any gathering, so it comes as no surprise that Sam's Club offers a large pan of Member's Mark Macaroni and Cheese in its prepared foods section. At only $3.24 per pound, it comes at an excellent value, and according to fans online, it's well worth the price. This is a quick and easy meal that just needs to be popped in the oven for 40-45 minutes before it's ready to serve.
One commenter on Facebook recommends sprinkling some panko bread crumbs on top before baking to give it a little extra crunch, saying, "Go for it and save your sanity!" But even without any doctoring, this dish is deliciously creamy and cheesy, with soft pasta and an excellent cheese pull when warm. Best of all, the dish is a hit with adults and kids, including those hard-to-please, picky eaters. If you're looking to save some time and money, pick up this cheesy mac on your next visit to Sam's and serve it at a family function, birthday party, barbecue, or holiday.