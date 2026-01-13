The Clever Ways Bobby Flay Uses Toasters To Cook - Beyond Toast
A toaster may seem like a simple, single-purpose small appliance, but it doesn't have to be. Bobby Flay has dropped some of the best cooking tips for home cooks, and in an exclusive Food Network Q&A posted on TikTok, he has shared yet another. Flay was asked what one item everyone should have in their kitchen. The Iron Chef revealed he is a fan of a quality toaster. He then went on to explain the many ways it can be beneficial beyond its intended use of transforming bread into toast. Flay is a fan of using it when making crostini, bruschetta, and for reheating waffles. Translation: A toaster can be versatile.
Flay isn't wrong. This unassuming kitchen tool can handle some of those warming tasks that you may be firing up your oven to take care of. Need a tortilla heated up? A toaster can be your best friend. Toast it on medium and serve alongside those yummy fajitas or a bowl of chicken tortilla soup. Want to revive a slightly stale slice of bread or bagel? Spritz it with water, pop it in the toaster, and the heat will restore some tenderness to the interior while crisping up the exterior, turning it golden brown and ready for a smear of cream cheese or butter.
Other ways to use your toaster
Of course, beyond the uses Bobby Flay suggests, there are a lot of other ways to make your toaster earn its keep. For starters, try the toaster hack for cheesy quesadillas in a flash. Place some cheese in the center of the tortilla, fold it so it looks like a napkin, and place it in your toaster. Just remember, you don't want any of the cheese melting into your appliance. If this happens, it might start smoking or catch on fire. You can also use toaster bags – reusable, heat-resistant pouches — to be on the safe side. This cooking companion can make reheating pizza and making a beloved grilled cheese that much easier, sans the frying pan and clean-up.
Additionally, if you are a fan of veggie burgers, try heating them up in your toaster. Simply place a couple of patties in the slots and let them cook on the highest setting. It may have to go through two toasting cycles, but your veggie patty will be crunchy on the outside and nice and soft and warm on the inside. Note, while this works for veggie burgers, it does not work for meat patties.