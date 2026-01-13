The Clever Ways Bobby Flay Uses Toasters To Cook - Beyond Toast

A toaster may seem like a simple, single-purpose small appliance, but it doesn't have to be. Bobby Flay has dropped some of the best cooking tips for home cooks, and in an exclusive Food Network Q&A posted on TikTok, he has shared yet another. Flay was asked what one item everyone should have in their kitchen. The Iron Chef revealed he is a fan of a quality toaster. He then went on to explain the many ways it can be beneficial beyond its intended use of transforming bread into toast. Flay is a fan of using it when making crostini, bruschetta, and for reheating waffles. Translation: A toaster can be versatile.

Flay isn't wrong. This unassuming kitchen tool can handle some of those warming tasks that you may be firing up your oven to take care of. Need a tortilla heated up? A toaster can be your best friend. Toast it on medium and serve alongside those yummy fajitas or a bowl of chicken tortilla soup. Want to revive a slightly stale slice of bread or bagel? Spritz it with water, pop it in the toaster, and the heat will restore some tenderness to the interior while crisping up the exterior, turning it golden brown and ready for a smear of cream cheese or butter.