The Simple Chicken Meal That Muhammad Ali Loved

Becoming the GOAT doesn't just happen. It takes commitment and discipline. Muhammad Ali is best known for his days in the boxing ring, but the "float like a butterfly, sting like a bee" champion could not have won three heavyweight titles without the right fuel to keep his mind and body in shape. One of his favorite meals was fit for a champ. It consisted of baked chicken, green peas, mac and cheese, spinach, and hot buttered rolls. If your mouth is watering, join the club.

The legendary boxer ate to stay match-ready. According to a People interview with Ali's daughter, Laila, the Greatest Showman practiced living a life of healthy eating. She waxed nostalgically about how her dad "loved soul food." Cornbread stuffing or Laila's own famous stewed chicken? Count the Champ in. But it wasn't chicken day in and day out. Muhammad Ali was a huge fan of a good hamburger from time to time, so much so that he agreed to endorse a failed burger chain known as "Champburger."