Ina Garten's Go-To Sides For Her Delectable Short Ribs

Dessert-making tips from Ina Garten are like winning the culinary lottery, but so are her surprisingly easy braised short ribs. Per a Food Network video, the Barefoot Contessa shared her trick for crafting this comfort food, which foregoes a greasy mess on the stovetop and instead lets them brown in the oven on a sheet pan before she cooks them in an entire bottle of red wine and a bottle of Guinness. But what will truly have you drooling are the sides she makes to accompany them. The celebrity chef serves these melt-in-your-mouth short ribs with one of her go-to sides, and they are just as creamy and indulgent as the main. During her demonstration, Garten revealed she likes to make either "blue cheese grits or a big puddle of mashed potatoes."

Short ribs are rich, fatty pieces of meat that turn tender and juicy as they cook, and they require an equally rich side to stand up to their flavor. Enter Garten's creamy and delectable blue cheese grits. Garten wrote in her "Cook Like A Pro" cookbook, "In the winter when it's really cold, a hearty stew of beef short ribs simmered with a whole bottle of red wine, a bottle of Guinness, and lots of vegetables, then served over Creamy Blue Cheese Grits or Celery Root & Chickpea Puree, is about the most comforting dinner you can possibly imagine." And how she cooks this grainy dish makes all the difference.