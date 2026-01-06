Chick-Fil-A's New Frosted Sodas And Floats Are A Retro Revival Worth Celebrating

We all know that Chick-fil-A has become a fast-food institution because it has practically perfected the fried chicken sandwich. But true fans of the iconic restaurant know that those famous mains are made so much better by the chain's side orders, including its drinks. And starting this month, customers will be able to take things a step further with the addition of frosted sodas and floats to the menu.

The brand new drinks are the beginning of Chick-fil-A's year-long 80th anniversary celebration, which will also bring perks like collectible retro cups from the chain's eight-decade run and the chance to win free food for a year. Frosted sodas are a hand-spun drink made with the restaurant's Icedream soft serve and your choice of any of the soft drinks from the menu, which includes Coca-Cola, Dr Pepper, Sprite, Powerade, Hi-C, Barq's Root Beer, and more. The floats, on the other hand, are exactly as the name suggests: A layered soda and Icedream beverage that you can enjoy with a straw or a spoon.

As someone who is no stranger to testing Chick-fil-A's new offerings, I was excited to head to one of the chain's locations in Manhattan just days after its new drinks debut. Could these decadent drinks become one of my new favorite items? Here's what I found out the first time I ordered the brand-new beverages.