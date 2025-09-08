Once-Popular Vintage Sodas You Probably Forgot About

Soda has been around almost as long as the United States has. It was first invented in 1767 and commercialized shortly after, with Schweppes, the oldest brand of soda that you can still find at the grocery store, being made since 1783. With a history that spans over 250 years, it's therefore no surprise at all that there have been a lot of soda brands along the way. However, if you think about the naming all the sodas you actually know, you can probably count them on two hands: Once you get past Coke, Pepsi, 7-Up, and Mountain Dew, things start to get a little tricky, right? There have been dozens, if not hundreds of these products, and yet we barely remember any of them.

Perhaps that's because there's not a lot you can do with soda, and different sodas can often blur together. Once you get beyond classic flavors such as cola, lemon, lime, root beer, and cherry, it can be hard to find innovative choices that stand out from the pack. It may also be because the soda market is pretty tough, with competition being nudged out and flattened by massive soda producers. Whatever the reason these vintage sodas lost their way, we're determined to bring them back to your attention.