11 Best Grocery Store Scenes In Movie History

In some form or fashion, humans have been making shopping trips for their food for centuries. Whether taking a horse and cart to the fish market or buying canned goods under fluorescent lights, grocery shopping has been a necessary mundane activity for quite some time. Grocery stores and supermarkets rose to prominence in the 20th century at the same time that movies were becoming the main form of entertainment so it makes sense that these community meeting places have often been used as a setting for everything from slapstick comedy to heartfelt conversation.

Films can ground us in reality by balancing cinematic moments in ordinary, everyday places like the grocery store, a place that is often the setting of our own lives. On average, Americans spend about 63 hours per year in the grocery store, according to Capital One Shopping Research. Considering the average lifespan is a little over 78 years, you can figure most of us are spending over 6 months of our lives in the aisles of a grocery store, shopping for the weekly items that will nourish us. If it's true that art imitates life, then no wonder that some of the best movies ever made include a scene that takes place in a grocery store.