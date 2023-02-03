Even As Inflation Peaks, Food Prices Won't Come Down Any Time Soon. Here's Why

It can seem like each trip to the grocery store is more expensive than the last — and that's not just your imagination. Inflation has risen consistently over the last few years, thanks in part to the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting the supply and distribution chains, and the Russia-Ukraine War, which interrupted grain and cereal productions (per Bloomberg).

High food prices may have become the new normal, but that doesn't mean they've been easy to adjust to. According to Forbes, food has seen a 10.6% increase in cost over a one-year period. Cooking at home raised roughly 12%, with the average family of four spending just under $1,000 on groceries each month. Going out to eat wasn't any cheaper — dining out prices rose 8.5%.

Forbes reports that overall inflation has been trending downward since July 2022, and though prices may still be rising, they may not be such big jumps all at once. While this may seem like good news, unfortunately, it doesn't mean that food prices will be coming back down any time soon.