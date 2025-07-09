Now conveniently available in jars and bottles at any neighborhood grocer and frequently spread on sandwiches, it might be hard to believe that mayonnaise has origin story which links it to the Seven Years War. While no one can fully corroborate the stories, no one can officially deny them either. One version of the tale suggests a French chef whipped up something new when trying to create a sauce that could compensate for a lack of cream. His solution was whisking eggs and oil, which combined into an airy texture if whipped together with enough patience.

As for why this chef was so determined to whip up something a little more luxe than what was available, more lore suggests that this first instance of mayonnaise was served as part of a celebratory dinner hosted for the duc du Richelieu. This occasion was held in honor of his victory at the Battle of Minorca, also known as the Battle of Mahon, in 1756. The site of a crucial naval victory against Britain which launched the Seven Years' War, Mahon may indeed have been the origin for the name of this airy, creamy condiment. Regardless of the amount of truth in this origin tale, it's certainly the French who popularized mayonnaise. To this day, many still generally prefer to whip it up from scratch rather than buying it pre-prepared.