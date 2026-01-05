10 Best Sodas To Pair With Vodka, According To A Bartender

Vodka soda is, in my opinion, a drink that delivers way more bang for your buck than you think. The simplest of all the cocktails, this combo is both dynamic and versatile, creating an easy-to-make drink that carries a surprising amount of complexity, provided that you pick the right pairing. Sadly, that's not always the case. As much as you need to find a good-quality vodka that's worth the money you're spending, you have to make sure that said vodka will go with the soda flavor you've picked. There's a misconception that vodka goes with everything equally well, but its relatively neutral flavor elevates some sodas beautifully and dulls the shine of others. Conversely, some sodas eliminate any nuance that the vodka might provide.

How do I know all this? Well, as a bartender for over a decade, I've tried virtually every combination of vodka and soda there is, and plenty of individual soda brands to boot. I know the ones that work and the ones that don't, and I've been advising customers to try pairings that they might not have considered, ever since I figured out exactly why they rock. I'm ready to share all of that hard-earned knowledge with you, right here.