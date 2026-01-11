What 'No Added Hormones' Actually Means For Beef Products

When you're shopping at the store for meat, you're likely to be bombarded with a slew of labels on the packaging. These are intended to provide transparency about the products, but sometimes, they can be misleading unless you have a good guide to understanding meat labels. For example, the label "hormone-free" on chicken is basically meaningless. The same can be said for that label on beef products, but there's a logical reason why and an explanation of what the more accurate label "no added hormones" means.

If you've ever seen the labels "no hormones" or "hormone-free," this is inaccurate because all cellular organisms — plant and animal — have hormones. These chemical messengers are naturally occurring substances that cells require in order to function, which is why this label is no longer allowed to be used. Instead, you're more likely to see the label "no added hormones" or something similar — such as "no hormones administered," "raised without added hormones," or "no growth hormones."

All of these labels mean exactly what they say: No hormones of any kind (plant-based, natural, or synthetic) were given to the cows while they were being raised. However, either of these phrases can only be used as long as the producer shows the USDA sufficient documentation to prove the claim. It's also important to keep in mind, even if a cow's mother was given supplementary steroid hormones while it was pregnant, the beef from that cow can still have the label as long as no hormones were administered after it was born.