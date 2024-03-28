Why The 'Hormone-Free' Label On Your Chicken Is Basically Meaningless

You don't need the ultimate guide to understanding meat labels to know how to source chicken that satisfies your requirements for high-quality poultry. Here are some telltale signs of good chicken.

All poultry is labeled with a "grade." Grade A chicken indicates that the chicken meets certain quality standards in terms of appearance, texture, and absence of defects, making it the best choice for high-quality chicken. Opting for free-range chicken ensures that the birds are granted access to outdoor areas to roam, forage, and engage in natural behaviors for at least 51% of their life, per USDA regulations. This guideline, however, is a bit deceptive as the chickens may still share the roaming space with thousands of other birds. Sometimes, but not always, free-range chickens are raised under quality welfare conditions, facilitating higher-quality meat.

Consider the diet that the chicken was fed while being raised. A "natural diet" label indicates that the chickens were vegetarian-fed and their diet excluded animal byproducts that occasionally wind up in chicken feed. Similarly, organic chickens are birds raised on a diet free from pesticides, synthetic fertilizers, additives, or any unspecified animal by-products.

Whether making chicken noodle soup or freeze-dried chicken treats for your furry friends, don't be fooled into thinking that "hormone-free" labels are meaningful indicators of high-quality chicken. Focus instead on grades, organic labels, and the living conditions of the chicken.