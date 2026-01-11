The Breakfast Rule To Follow For Better Eating Habits

If you're struggling to improve your eating habits, the first step is to tackle your breakfast. To kickstart the practice of fueling your body in a considered way, you must eat your first meal of the day within one to two hours of waking up.

It goes without saying that a balanced breakfast replenishes the body's energy stores that have been used overnight. However, eating within that two-hour window also encourages you to make healthier eating decisions later in the day. If you've eaten well and are satisfied with your first meal, you simply won't be as tempted to graze on snacks an hour later. Skipping breakfast or waiting to eat until you're ravenous is an ineffective move because your brain, in particular, needs glucose for energy so you can concentrate and make better choices that align with your goals.

If you don't have the desire to eat anything in the morning, it's vital that you train your body to establish those timely hunger cues. Once you get into the routine of eating within two hours of waking, your body will begin to feel that hunger again, and you should find that you start your mornings stronger. Making that initial step towards fueling your body well will also lay the foundations for the rest of the day and encourage you to continue making the best choices for your body.