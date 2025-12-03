Ina Garten's Daily Breakfast Is Stunningly Simple

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day, at least it is when your stomach is rumbling and grumbling at 7 a.m. The good news is it doesn't need to be fancy. In fact, you might want to borrow a page from Ina Garten's morning playbook. The Barefoot Contessa revealed on Amy Poehler's podcast, "Good Hang," that she has a couple of go-tos that she will eat year-in and year-out on a daily basis. Sometimes this breakfast is oatmeal made in the microwave, but currently, Garten is noshing on whole-grain toast with really good butter and a cup of coffee with milk.

When cookbook author says good butter, she means good butter, too. Garten's spread of choice is a bougie butter made by a French cheese maker: Rodolphe Le Meunier Beurre de Baratte. It is churned using milk from Normandy cows and molded by hand before it gets a cute little cow-shaped stamp. But the real secret is that before churning gets underway, the milk rests for 24 hours, which allows it to quickly cultivate its flavor. It is creamy, salty, and perfectly smooth. This French butter is decadent and not for the budget-conscious. A 250-gram puck of Beurre de Baratte, aptly wrapped in golden foil, runs between $14 and $17.