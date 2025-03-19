Add More Nutrition To Your Breakfast With These 4-Ingredient Muffins

You may think of muffins as an indulgent snack to only have from time to time — but muffins can also be very nutritious. In fact, there's a type of four-ingredient muffin that's not only delicious but has plenty of health benefits, too. All you need to mix this up in a flash are bananas, old fashioned oats, baking powder, and a small amount of water.

Despite having very few ingredients, these muffins are delicious — they have a bit of sweetness from the overripe bananas while still being plenty hearty. But, just as importantly, both the bananas and the oats help make these muffins nutritious.

Bananas are full of antioxidants and nutrients (including vitamin C and potassium), and eating them regularly can help with digestive and heart health, among other benefits. Meanwhile, eating oats — which are also full of nutrients and antioxidants — can lower cholesterol and help with your fiber intake. Best of all, both of these ingredients help you to feel full for longer, fueling your day from breakfast until even a late lunch.