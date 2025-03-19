Add More Nutrition To Your Breakfast With These 4-Ingredient Muffins
You may think of muffins as an indulgent snack to only have from time to time — but muffins can also be very nutritious. In fact, there's a type of four-ingredient muffin that's not only delicious but has plenty of health benefits, too. All you need to mix this up in a flash are bananas, old fashioned oats, baking powder, and a small amount of water.
Despite having very few ingredients, these muffins are delicious — they have a bit of sweetness from the overripe bananas while still being plenty hearty. But, just as importantly, both the bananas and the oats help make these muffins nutritious.
Bananas are full of antioxidants and nutrients (including vitamin C and potassium), and eating them regularly can help with digestive and heart health, among other benefits. Meanwhile, eating oats — which are also full of nutrients and antioxidants — can lower cholesterol and help with your fiber intake. Best of all, both of these ingredients help you to feel full for longer, fueling your day from breakfast until even a late lunch.
How to make (and customize) the 4-ingredient muffins
To start, gather your ingredients: 2 overripe bananas, 1 cup of old fashioned oats, ½ teaspoon of baking powder, and 1 tablespoon of water. Pulse your old fashioned oats in a food processor until they resemble coarse flour to ensure that the muffins have a light and fluffy texture. Then mash up the bananas in a medium-sized bowl until they're fairly homogenous. Next, add the oats, baking powder, and water into that bowl and mix it all up well. Bake in a 6-muffin pan at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 to 17 minutes. The muffins will be browned on the edges when they're done, but stick a toothpick in a muffin to make sure it comes out clean.
If you're willing to use an extra ingredient or two, then there are numerous ways to customize these delicious muffins. For example, to make them sweeter, you may want to throw in some antioxidant-rich dark chocolate chips. Or, if you want to stick to savory add-ins, any type of chopped nut makes for the perfect addition while also adding to the muffins' nutritional value. Dried fruits like cranberries or diced dried apricots also increase their nutritional content and flavor. Additionally, you can add 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract for another layer of flavor.
When the muffins are out of the oven, enjoy them plain or with a spread of butter. If you stick to the four-ingredient version, you can add another dimension by serving them with jam — perhaps mixed berry jam or even fig jam.