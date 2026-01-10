Joanna Gaines' Must-Know Lighting Tip For Smaller Kitchens

Having a small kitchen comes with some caveats. Fortunately, there are a lot of hacks to make the most of minimal kitchen cabinet space, such as using magnetic wall storage for knives and pegboards for hanging other cooking utensils. Aside from storage, one common problem with small kitchens is poor lighting. More specifically, it creates shadows and dark corners that make the room shrink visually. Selecting a light color for upper cabinets and a dark color for the lowers is the clever cabinet paint trick that gives small kitchens a big look. However, "Fixer Upper" cohost Joanna Gaines likes to amp up the effect with under-cabinet lighting.

During an HGTV clip, Gaines explains, "One of the things I really like to add to space, especially that's this small, is under-cabinet lighting. [...] What's great about these is they cast light down on your backsplash and your countertop." She notes that using light-colored materials from the kitchen countertops and up already gives the room a light and airy feel, and installing lights under the cabinets amplifies that effect, giving "the illusion that [the kitchen is] bigger than it really is." That's because the extra light eliminates the shadows that make the backsplash and walls seemingly disappear under upper cabinets. On top of that, under-cabinet lighting illuminates the workspace where you prepare food, improving safety even if you have dark countertops, backsplash, and cabinets.