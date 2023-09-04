The Simple Trick To Make Salad Dressing In A Flash

Tired of being beholden to bottled, ready-made salad dressings? Sure, you could buy a brand and flavor that comes close to what you want and doctor it at home, but nothing beats making something entirely to your preference from scratch. Salad dressings, especially vinaigrettes, are one of the easiest, low-stakes preparations that leave you wondering why you ever got the supermarket stuff in the first place.

According to famed culinary author Michael Ruhlman in his book "Ratio," the basic ratio for vinaigrettes is 3:1, or three parts oil to one part vinegar. While this is pretty easily done with measuring cups and whisks, you can skip several cleaning steps by making and shaking salad dressings in a mason jar. And if you're going to use the same mason jar over and over again to make vinaigrettes? Skip yet another step and mark the ratio levels on the jar that you regularly use. You can mark the three-to-one levels with a permanent marker or dishwasher-safe tape. With just one mason jar, you can use it to measure your ingredients and shake it all up, then use it as a pouring vessel, and later to store your precious homemade salad dressing. Talk about multi-purpose!