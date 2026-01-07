How To Clean Glassware With Vinegar And Remove Those Stubborn Spots

Spotty, cloudy-looking glasses can make you cringe. No host wants to pull out drinking glasses that are less than crystal clear, but hard water, which is what most tap water is, can cause magnesium and calcium build-up, creating an unsightly, murky film to form that is all too common. That's why, when it does, you want to reach for that bottle of distilled white vinegar. This is a vinegar hack that you will wish you knew sooner and will restore glasses to their sparkling selves.

To get started, warm your bottle of vinegar in a sink of warm water before you start the cleaning process. Once warm, let the water go down the drain and fill the sink with the warmed, distilled white vinegar, and place a couple of spotty glasses in the acidic solution. Make certain they are completely submerged. The glasses will need to soak for about an hour.

When your timer goes off, gently scrub the glasses with a non-abrasive scrubber and rinse with hot water. The glass should look crystal clear. Dry thoroughly, and it should be ready to use.